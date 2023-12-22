SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Branson National Airport sees travelers all year round, but holidays bring a special buzz to the terminal.

“We know we’re going to set a record year in 2023. We already have, and December will only add to it,” said Kent Boyd, Public Information Officer for the airport.

TSA has projected nearly 3 million people will fly each day through the new year, an expected increase from 2022.

“When you’re at an airport this small, it’s not that big a deal,” Boyd said. “It’s when people get to those big hub airports like Chicago and Dallas, that’s where you’re going to see the really big crowds.”

Jocie Rivera is one flyer who came to Springfield from a much larger airport.

“I am traveling with my husband and my sister. My husband and I came from the Tampa Bay area. My sister is from Charlotte. We’re meeting here,” Rivera said. “We usually travel somewhere unique or special for Christmas every year, and this was our choice this year.”

Rivera said she spent time in 2022 and early 2023 making reservations for places in Branson to enjoy on their trip.

“We are going to Silver Dollar City tonight, weather permitting. We have reservations for the Polar Express, and I’m very excited about that because I’m a kid at heart,” Rivera said. “We also are doing a Christmas Story. We also have booked tickets at the Titanic.”

Some people like Danielle Roughton are waiting for someone to come home for the holidays.

“My husband’s a traveling welder, and he has been in New Jersey welding since the beginning of October. They’re flying him home for the holidays,” Roughton said. “I’m a mom of two, a three-year-old and a six-month-old. To have him home for even two weeks is great, that’s all I can ask for.”

She said the family is equally excited and anxious for his return.

“It’s going to be like Christmas morning for me,” Roughton said. “I get butterflies still. [My son] is anxious. He’s been talking about it for weeks now.”

The two say there have been no issues with flights.

“We haven’t had any issues,” Roughton said. “[My husband] said it was easy sailing from here to there.”

“We had no lines, smooth sailing through,” said Rivera. “TSA was very quick. It was very efficient. Everything was very smooth for us. It was wonderful.”

Boyd said travelers should be patient and travel with gifts unwrapped for a more efficient check-in.

“We recommend that you get to any airport two hours before your flight is scheduled to leave. I know that sounds like an awful lot of extra time, but if there’s a problem at the security checkpoint, if there’s a problem with ticketing, you may find out that it’s not enough time,” said Boyd. “One of the mistakes that people make with presents and flying is they wrap their presents and they try to get on the airplane with presents. Now you can get on the airplane with the presents, but the thing is, when you go through the security checkpoint, there’s a good chance that TSA will ask you to unwrap the present so they can see what it is.”