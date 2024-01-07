SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield-born actress Cailee Spaeny has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her portrayal of Priscilla Presley.

Spaeny is the nominee for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama following her performance as Elvis’ wife in “Priscilla”. The movie was released worldwide on Nov. 3, 2023.

The movie, directed by Sofia Coppola (who also directed “The Virgin Suicides”, “Lost in Translation” and the biopic “Marie Antoinette”) created the film as an adaptation of Presley’s book “Elvis and Me.”

Springfieldians may remember Spaeny from productions at Springfield Little Theatre. Her first major movie role was as Amara Namani in “Pacific Rim: Uprising”, which released in 2018.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will air tonight at 7 p.m. on KOLR 10.