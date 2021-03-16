Spring Break tourist numbers in Branson

BRANSON, Mo.– Last year, before the pandemic, Branson was up 10% in revenue. Now, the numbers leading into Spring Break are giving the Chamber of Commerce hope that this year could be even better.

“Staying outside and going on an adventure and it’s close to home, so all good,” said Holly Harris, a tourist.

Harris and her family are among the thousands of tourists in Branson this week for Spring Break.

That’s why Jason Outman, the newly named CEO for the Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, believes this year could be more profitable than even prior to the pandemic.

“Obviously 2020, you know, bad timing when the pandemic hit right around Spring Break,” said Outman. “So, when you compare to what we’re seeing right now in 2021 to 2019, I think we’re actually going to favor to 2019. Our numbers are going to look pretty good.”

Harris and her family are happy to finally get out of the house.

“We haven’t left the house as far as left home in probably almost a year and a half now,” said Harris.

Outman believes tourists are choosing Branson due to safety protocols added by the city and businesses to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“You know, we’ve offered a safe environment for our visitors,” said Outman. “You’ve probably heard, we were number four in the Forbes ranking for safest place to visit during the pandemic.”

“We’ve got cabin fever folks that have been pinned up all winter with the ice storm and so forth, but a lot of our drive to destination spring breakers are here right now too,” said Fred Davis, owner of Professor Hacker’s Dinosaur Canyon Golf.

Davis says he had had tourists from all around the country visit for Spring Break this year.

“We’re getting a lot of families from further away, so I think Branson’s back after the pandemic,” said Davis. “I expect a good year, for everybody.”