SPD sees record number of motorcycle fatalities in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police department is hoping to increase motorcycle awareness, after a record number of people have reportedly died in motorcycle crashes this year.

“Between Jan. 1, 2020, and Sept. 23, 2020, Springfield Police Officers have investigated nine fatalities involving motorcycles,” SPD said in a statement Thursday.

Those nine fatalities, seen over the course of just nine months, are more than SPD has seen during any whole year for the last four years.

2016: 7

2017: 4

2018: 8

2019: 3

SPD says it plans to make its “Share the Road” motorcycle awareness classes free to the public this year, thanks to a MoDOT Highway Safety Grant awarded to the department. That grant will be presented to the Springfield City Council for approval on Monday, Oct. 5.

For more information about the course and how you can attend one, click here.