SPD searching for parents of toddler found wandering alone in a park

UPDATE: The parents of the toddler found alone in a park were found.

“This was possible with the help of our vigilant community members,” Springfield Police said. “Thank you to everyone who assisted in the search and shared the information on social media.”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is searching for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone in a park.

According to SPD, around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, a witness found a female child wandering alone in a park at Fort Avenue and 1200 W. State.

The child is estimated to be between 2 and 3 years old. She had a “heavily soiled diaper and was unattended.”

SPD says the witness stayed with her for an hour to see if a parent would arrive. When no parent showed, the witness called police.

Currently, the parents have not been located and no calls have been received for a missing child, according to police.

She appears to be multiracial with brown curly hair and brown eyes. She is 37 inches tall, 28.5 pounds and was wearing a white t-shirt with multicolored patterns and floral pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 417-864-1810. You can also make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869- TIPS (8477).