SPD searching for missing 74-year-old man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is issuing an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 74-year-old man.

Ronald Authur was last seen at 3 p.m. on May 18, 2021. His vehicle is a white 2015 Subaru outback with a Missouri license plate of 2KBK59.

Authorities say he left his residence without medication and no further contact has been made.

Authur normally walks with a cane and carries portable oxygen but is mobile.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or to call the SPD at 417-862-7911.