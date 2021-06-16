SPD searching for four-year-old’s parents

This photo is courtesy of the Springfield Police Department.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police Department is searching for parents of a found four-year-old, according to a Facebook post from SPD.

The child was found around 9:15 a.m., on June 16, 2021, a witness found the girl wandering alone around the 1400th block of N. Irving Ave.

The four-year-old was not able to give a parent’s or caregiver’s name.

Police have not been able to identify the girl, her parents or her residence, according to SPD.

Anyone with information can call 911 or the Police Department at 417-864-1810.

