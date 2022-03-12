SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield police department says certain crimes went down between 2020 and 2021. Police Chief Paul Williams said part of that is because officers are getting back out in the community.

“In 2020 because of COVID everything was shut down and we had less citizen engagement,” Williams said. “It’s really a partnership we have to work with the public to really reduce crime and prevent crime, so we’ve been able to do more of that.”

Springfield businesses said safety is important to them, especially those in downtown.

“We’re new to the building,” Artist Laura Faye said. She spends most of her time at the art studio downtown on the corner of South and Walnut. “Safety was a bit of a concern, but while we’re down here in the evenings, we like to pair up and have more than one artist present so that always makes us feel a little safer.”

For Faye, she said police also help her and other artists feel safe.

“There’s also a lot of police officers that patrol the area,” Faye said. “We have a spot for them to park for them right outside so they’re often there.”

Chief Williams encourages homeowners to get to know their next-door neighbors.

“If you don’t want to do a formal neighborhood watch program, at least get out of your house and know the people around you, so that they can help you keep your things safe, because there’s no one that knows your neighborhood better than you,” Williams said.

“I’d say that people who live a life of crime generally escalate,” Williams said. “But there are also some that all they do is steal cars or all they do is break into houses, or all they do is walk through parking lots and see if there are cars open and steal things from them. Somebody like that is not necessarily going to escalate to two doing a violent assault or a rape or even a robbery with a firearm. then there are others that that’s all they do. And we have a focused target list of repeat violent offenders who seem to gravitate towards robbing people and using using weapons in the commission of violent crimes.”

Williams said the department has been working hard at communicating where crime lies in the city. He hopes with the added efforts, people will feel safe and informed.

