SPD release names of individuals in murder/suicide investigation

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department released the names of two individuals who died in an apparent murder/suicide on June 16, 2020.

Police say it was Krista McKinnon, 24, and Andre McKinnon, 27, both from Springfield, that were found dead on Tuesday evening.

Next of kin have been notified.

SPD says at this time, it doesn’t believe there is a suspect at large and that there is no danger to the community.

On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, while police were en route to make a well-being check, a family member found two deceased people in the home. You can read the story of what police found below.

Apparent murder-suicide; Baby not injured

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now