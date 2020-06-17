SPD release names of individuals in murder/suicide investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department released the names of two individuals who died in an apparent murder/suicide on June 16, 2020.

Police say it was Krista McKinnon, 24, and Andre McKinnon, 27, both from Springfield, that were found dead on Tuesday evening.

Next of kin have been notified.

SPD says at this time, it doesn’t believe there is a suspect at large and that there is no danger to the community.

On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, while police were en route to make a well-being check, a family member found two deceased people in the home. You can read the story of what police found below.