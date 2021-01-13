SPD officers soon to be equipped with body cameras

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Body cameras will soon be equipped on all 240 Springfield police officers.

Chief Paul Williams gave an update on the process on Tuesday to city council.

He’s hoping that the cameras will be fully functional by the end of January.

The new tech is being implemented, after conversations about policing with community leader last summer.

“We’re in the process of training officers now on when where how,” Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said. “And what to do with those cameras. So our body-worn camera policy has been implemented, and it’s available for public viewing if anyone wants to go look at that. We added it to the website yesterday.”

Williams says his staff researched the best body camera practices across the country.

Just one example in the policy, supervisors will randomly view videos to make sure officers are following the guidelines.

The cameras will be implemented with dashboard cams on new cars.