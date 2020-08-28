SPD Officer Priebe tests out walking with the aid of a robotic device

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Police Officer Mark Priebe is showing signs of improvement while in rehabilitation and treatment in Colorado.

A Facebook post by his wife, Heather Priebe, shows the injured officer walking with a robotic device called an Esko. The device helps Mark stand and walk. Heather says he would move his hips in a lateral direction, stimulating his knee’s movement.

“From the side, he looked like a Ghostbuster,” she adds.

Heather says Mark is still paralyzed and cannot move on his own; the Esko device only can be used in a clinical setting.

Officer Priebe suffered multiple rib fractures and a spinal cord injury after Jon Routh hit him with his vehicle outside police headquarters on June 9th.

