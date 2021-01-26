SPD Officer Mark Priebe returns to police headquarters

Facebook post from Springfield, MO Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Springfield police officer, who suffered a life-changing injury in 2020, was welcomed home by his fellow officers.

Officer Mark Priebe returned to police headquarters this week. A Facebook post from the Springfield Police Department said Priebe was there for a meeting about the Special Olympics Polar Plunge which, he is helping to coordinate

Priebe, a 21-year veteran officer with the Springfield Police Department, suffered a spinal injury after he was pinned between a white SUV and an outdoor barricade around 9:30 a.m. on June 9.

