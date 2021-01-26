SPD Officer Mark Priebe returns to police headquarters

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Biden administration ordered 200 million more coronavirus vaccines and will funnel more doses to states now, in a bid to deliver on the U.S. president’s promise to curb the pandemic, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday.

"We'll soon be able to confirm the purchase of the additional 100 million doses for each of the two FDA authorized vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna," Biden said. "200 million more doses than the federal government had previously secured, not in hand yet, but ordered. We expect these additional 200 million doses to be delivered this summer. And some of it will come as early as early summer, but by mid-summer, this vaccine will be there."