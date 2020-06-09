SPD Officer hit by car at SPD Headquarters

THE FOLLOWING STORY UPDATE HAS BEEN CONFIRMED BY SPRINGFIELD POLICE CHIEF PAUL WILLIAMS:

A man went into the Springfield Police Department agitated, for reasons unknown. He tried entering the building but was denied entry and then proceeded to urinate outside of the building.

When police responded the suspect left the area. But came back in a white SUV.

When officers went to confront the suspect, Police say, the suspect used the vehicle to pin an officer between the car and bollards.

Another officer on the scene requested that the driver get out of the car when he refused the officer shot him which caused the assault on the other officer to stop.

More officers then responded and detained the individual before transporting him to a hospital.

The assisting officers pushed the vehicle off of the pinned officer, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The officer was breathing and talking when heading to the hospital.

There was an incident at SPD Headquarters. Our lobby is currently closed to the public.

