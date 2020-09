SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One man is dead after a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon on N. Robberson in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, neighbors near the 2200 block of N. Robberson reported the shooting after hearing what sounded like gunshots. Some neighbors report seeing a man running away from a nearby home.

When police responded to the address on Robberson, officers say they located one deceased male inside.

This is a developing story.