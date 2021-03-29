SPD investigating fatal crash at intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Springfield Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened in the early morning hours on Monday, March 29.

Officers responded to the intersection of Kearney and Barnes at 8:22 a.m. regarding a vehicle crash.

According to the press release, a 2009 Hyundai Sonata was driving westbound in the inside lane of Kearney approaching Barnes. The Hyundai then struck the rear of a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup which was stopped at a traffic light.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Thenia Evans, 54, of Brighton, Missouri, and she was transported to a local hospital where she later died. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The investigation is on-going, but impairment does not appear to be a factor.

This is the fifth fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield for the year 2021.