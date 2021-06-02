SPD identifies victim in motorcycle crash on Kansas Expressway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police have identified the victim involved in a motorcycle crash on Sunday, on Kansas Expressway and Broadmoor Street.

On May 30, 2021, around 1:03 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle crash.

On May 30th officers responded to the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Broadmoor St. after a 2008 Kawasaki Ninja, driven by 19-year-old Nathaniel Likins struck the curb and left the roadway.

Likins was pronounced deceased on the scene.https://t.co/lF3H6frOT5 pic.twitter.com/wIENSW1AqP — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) June 2, 2021

When they arrived they learned a 2008 Kawasaki Ninja, driven by Nathaniel Likins, 19, from Republic, Missouri was heading southbound on Kansas Expressway. The motorcycle then hit the curb along the median and left the roadway before hitting a tree.

Likins was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin were notified, according to SPD.

The investigation is ongoing as to the circumstances involved in the crash. This is Springfield’s sixth fatal motor vehicle crash in 2021.