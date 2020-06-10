SPD Headquarters reopens lobby

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department Headquarters has reopened their lobby to normal operations, according to a tweet from the Springfield PD Twitter account.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, SPD closed their lobby after a Springfield Police Officer was hit by a vehicle and pinned at the Headquarters.

SPD Officer hit by car and suspect identified

SPD is also asking that you conduct regular business at the Headquarters on East Chestnut Expressway since the south district is closed due to COVID-19.

