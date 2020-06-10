SPD Headquarters reopens lobby

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department Headquarters has reopened their lobby to normal operations, according to a tweet from the Springfield PD Twitter account.

Springfield Police Headquarters will resume normal operations today beginning at 7 a.m.

Please conduct regular business there, the South District Station is again closed, due to COVID-19 — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) June 10, 2020

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, SPD closed their lobby after a Springfield Police Officer was hit by a vehicle and pinned at the Headquarters.

SPD is also asking that you conduct regular business at the Headquarters on East Chestnut Expressway since the south district is closed due to COVID-19.

