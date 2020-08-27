SPD escorts daughter of fallen officer to school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As school starts back the Springfield Police Department is honoring one of their fallen officers by escorting his daughter to school.

Morgan Walsh was escorted to school by the SPD. Her father was SPD Officer Chris Walsh who was killed in the line of duty in a deadly shooting.

In the video, officers are standing on the outside of the sidewalk with signs welcoming back to school.

On SPD’s Twitter account it wrote, “Fallen SPD Officer Chris Walsh, couldn’t be here to see his girl off to school today, but we know he’s watching from above as we support and stand with her.”

Welcome back to school, Morgan Walsh. You are so courageous and strong.



Fallen SPD Officer Chris Walsh, couldn’t be here to see his girl off to school today, but we know he’s watching from above as we support and stand with her.



SPD ❤️s Morgan Walsh! pic.twitter.com/waOyFVrh15 — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) August 27, 2020

RELATED ARTICLES: