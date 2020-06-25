SPD creates new section on their website to offer more transparency

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department said they are opening a new comprehensive section on their website called “Where We Stand” to offer more transparency and to maintain communication with the community.

SPD Unveils Website Addition to Foster Transparency



The new comprehensive section of our website, “Where We Stand,” is dedicated to compiling information related to SPD policies, tactics, data, and more all in one location.



Check it out here: https://t.co/mI5oFjJvMe pic.twitter.com/Dtf4E3gaIn — Springfield PD (@SGFPolice) June 25, 2020

The “Where We Stand” section will compile information related to SPD policies, tactics, data and more.

“I hope this effort will help foster greater trust and open communication between the Springfield Police Department and our community. I encourage you to look at all the information available,” Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said in a statement. “If you have any further questions, feel free to reach out and let me know.”