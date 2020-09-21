SPD Chief: “Motorcyclists have accounted for 1/2 of Springfield’s traffic fatalities in 2020”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams took to Twitter Monday to drop a sobering statistic on his followers.

According to Chief Williams, 50% of Springfield’s traffic fatalities in 2020 were motorcyclists.

The Chief attached details about a traffic death that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 19, when 27-year-old Maurice Coret’s Honda CBR 600 collided with a Chevy Tahoe on W. Kearney. It was one of two motorcycle crashes his department delivered new details on that Monday.

The first of those two motorcyclist deaths was a crash occurring on Friday, Sept. 18, which SPD says happened when the driver of a Ford Focus pulled out of a parking lot onto north Glenstone, where 22-year-old Shaughn Adams was traveling “at a high rate of speed” on a 2005 Kawasaki.

