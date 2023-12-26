SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It was a busy weekend for Springfield Police, trying to track down Grinches who tried stealing Christmas from some families.

The day before Christmas Eve, police responded to three different calls for burglaries or robberies.

“That could happen in any neighborhood,” said Jeremy Dillabough, who has been living on the west side since 2018.

Saturday morning, police were called to a burglary on South Nolting Avenue after a man kicked open the door of a home.

Dillabough lives near the burglary on Nolting.

“The people that actually live in this neighborhood, they’ve been really good to me,” Dillabough said. “We keep an eye out for each other.”

The suspect ran away when confronted by someone inside and was later found by police, who arrested him for burglary and endangering the welfare of a child.

Before the burglary, another man robbed Best Buy on Glenstone and threatened to shoot employees. He was shortly found by police and taken to jail.

“Any types of property crimes, the individuals committing those crimes are looking to make a fast buck,” said Cris Swaters with the Springfield Police Department (SPD). “So anything that small, has a high value. That’s what they’re looking to take.”

SPD says there are ways to make your home or car less of a target to thieves this time of year, like breaking down boxes gifts came in.

“Setting out a box for, say, a PS5, and you set that box out by your trash can, that’s just advertising to someone who might have the intent to do no good,” Swaters said. “And if your trashcan is too full, just save those until the next trash day or you can take them directly to the recycling center.”

Other ways SPD suggests you protect your home are by installing security cameras and setting lights on a timer.

“What you’re looking for with that lighting is to make sure that there aren’t any dark shadows where someone could hide near your home,” Swaters said. “If you have bushes or any sort of trees or shrubbery right outside your home, make sure that they are cut very low or cut very high so that there’s nothing there for someone to hide behind.”

SPD also recommends taking presents out of your car and bringing them with you wherever you go, or hiding them in a concealed trunk.

“Ideally, run home first or take the presents somewhere where they can be out of your car before you head to your next stop,” Swaters said.

Also on Saturday, an employee got messages from a man saying they were going to rob a business on Campbell.

When the man showed up, the employee called 911 and officers took the man into custody.

“I believe everyone’s responsible for their own security in their house, make sure everything’s locked, make sure you have the right security, make sure you’re armed if needed. Just be prepared,” Dillabough said.