Sparta man sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute meth

by: Carissa Codel

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Sparta, Missouri man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Christian County.

According to officials, 40-year-old Travis Robinson pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth and one count of possessing meth to distribute on premises in which a minor resides.

In 2016, a search warrant was executed at Robinson’s house where law enforcement found approximately 47.32 grams of meth, over $7,000, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Officials say when they were searching the house, Robinson’s “young child” was in the living room.

Officials say Robinson imported meth to southwest Missouri and provided it to others for distribution.

