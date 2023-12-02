SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Southwest Missouri Museum Associates (SMMA) hosted its first-ever Holiday Homes Tour this weekend to benefit the Springfield Art Museum.
Patty Parker-Burns is chairman of the committee that organized the tour, and said she helped organize a similar fundraiser in Cabool, Missouri for over a decade. So when the SMMA group in Springfield was looking for a way to raise money, Parker-Burns suggested a home tour as the way to do it.
Another SMMA member helped Parker-Burns come up with a list of people they could approach about participating and soon had six homes slated to deck the halls and open their doors for public viewing.
Parker-Burns said the planning committee considered each home’s décor or quirky personality when narrowing their choices, but participation was ultimately up to the homeowners.
“People are either going to say, ‘yeah, I’ll do that’ or ‘no, forget it,’” Parker-Burns said. “And in a town the size of Springfield, there is no end to the amount of houses and homeowners that we can talk to.”
The tour’s function as a fundraiser helps SMMA continue supporting the Springfield Art Museum. Parker-Burns said the funds help sponsor field trips for fifth graders in Springfield, Ava, Cabool and Marshfield. They also purchase artwork for the museum’s permanent collection and host receptions for exhibition openings.
While Parker-Burns said the SMMA did not have an accurate ticket sales count when she spoke with OzarksFirst, she said the event had been well-received.