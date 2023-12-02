SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Southwest Missouri Museum Associates (SMMA) hosted its first-ever Holiday Homes Tour this weekend to benefit the Springfield Art Museum.

Patty Parker-Burns is chairman of the committee that organized the tour, and said she helped organize a similar fundraiser in Cabool, Missouri for over a decade. So when the SMMA group in Springfield was looking for a way to raise money, Parker-Burns suggested a home tour as the way to do it.

Another SMMA member helped Parker-Burns come up with a list of people they could approach about participating and soon had six homes slated to deck the halls and open their doors for public viewing.

Parker-Burns said the planning committee considered each home’s décor or quirky personality when narrowing their choices, but participation was ultimately up to the homeowners.

“People are either going to say, ‘yeah, I’ll do that’ or ‘no, forget it,’” Parker-Burns said. “And in a town the size of Springfield, there is no end to the amount of houses and homeowners that we can talk to.”

The Johnson home, located on East Kingsbury, was built in 1950 by a dentist and his wife, Dr. and Mrs. Guy Bates. The Johnsons have published two books about the home and own a local decor shop called The Thicket.















The Johnson’s potting shed was also decked out in holiday regalia for the homes tour.

Located on Catalpa Street, the Lee home was constructed in 1950 and restored by the Lee family when they moved in seven years ago. The property overlooks the north side of Phelps Grove Park.











The Sanders family’s ranch-style home is decorated generously for the holidays. The 1950 home was constructed on the historic Phelps Family farm.



















Springfield’s historic Firehouse #3 on National Avenue is now home to the Wilkersons. The building was constructed in 1912 and was in service until 1970. The Wilkersons purchased the property in 1997 and restored it, leaving the original hardwood floors intact.







The fireman’s pole still stands inside the Wilkerson home, a restored Springfield firehouse.



The tour’s function as a fundraiser helps SMMA continue supporting the Springfield Art Museum. Parker-Burns said the funds help sponsor field trips for fifth graders in Springfield, Ava, Cabool and Marshfield. They also purchase artwork for the museum’s permanent collection and host receptions for exhibition openings.

While Parker-Burns said the SMMA did not have an accurate ticket sales count when she spoke with OzarksFirst, she said the event had been well-received.