SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Some residents are picking up the pieces after a storm moved through southeast Springfield on Friday.

Flooding and strong winds left lasting effects on homes, caused power outages and even displaced some people from their apartments.

The area got around four inches of rain. Coupled with high winds, the storm damaged homes and commercial businesses.

Roads were blocked by fallen trees and power outages left hundreds without electricity.

“City Utilities quickly got on to repair,” said Larry Woods, the director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management. “We had a few areas of flooding, I would say of the 50 areas that we surveyed, probably less than ten people or homes were affected with property damage of some sort.”

One victim of the storm returned home from work to find his apartment flooded.

“I got in my room at the highest was two and a half inches going in through my bedroom into most of the living room,” said Kramer Knust. “It’s been a little bit of a hectic mess. Been over staying other places for the time being while this is worked out.”

The Greene County Office of Emergency Management is stressing the importance of safety during any flooding.

“We always say in any type of flooding, if you can’t see the roadway, turn around, don’t drown,” said Woods.