Social media videos show a lack of social distancing at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Missourians at Lake of the Ozarks wasted no time in celebrating the Memorial Day Weekend. Multiple videos posted to social media show lake goers having a good time, all while ignoring any guidance to remain socially distant.

Anchor Scott Pasmore, with KOLR10 partner station KTVK, was there to see the crowds first-hand. According to Passmore, people at restaurants were not wearing masks or following CDC guidelines.

No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks😳 #loto pic.twitter.com/Yrb4UNM64u — Scott Pasmore (@scottpasmoretv) May 24, 2020

As of Sunday, May 24, 2020, The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 11,752 cases of COVID-19 and confirms the virus has caused 676 deaths.