Social media videos show a lack of social distancing at Lake of the Ozarks

Top Stories

by: CBS News path

Posted: / Updated:

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Missourians at Lake of the Ozarks wasted no time in celebrating the Memorial Day Weekend. Multiple videos posted to social media show lake goers having a good time, all while ignoring any guidance to remain socially distant.

Anchor Scott Pasmore, with KOLR10 partner station KTVK, was there to see the crowds first-hand. According to Passmore, people at restaurants were not wearing masks or following CDC guidelines.

As of Sunday, May 24, 2020, The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 11,752 cases of COVID-19 and confirms the virus has caused 676 deaths.

