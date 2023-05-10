OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — School of the Osage has decided to utilize distance learning for classes on Thursday after a social media threat to the school.

According to a Facebook post, the district notified families this is the second threat made against the school in one day.

SOTO says this threat was different from one made earlier on May 10 because it mentioned the district specifically and included a photo of a firearm.

School buildings will remain closed on May 11, classes will not be held in buildings and extended learning will not be in session.

A press release from the Osage Beach Police Department says the department is aware of the threat and is working with other agencies to investigate the source of the post.