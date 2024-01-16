The Ozarks is on day #5 of the deep freeze. If being stuck indoors is beginning to give you cabin fever, how about a little science to get the gears turning? Meteorologists Tom Schmidt and Natalie Nunn take us through some ideas.

Frozen Noodles

You may have seen the frozen noodles video taking social media by storm. The experiment takes minimal items, and its likely items you have in your home.

Tools:

Cooked noodles

Bowl

Fork

A blanket, loaf of bread, or a can to prop the spoon on during the freeze.

Instructions:

Take a bowl of cooked noodles and go outside. Twirl a fork around the noodles, lift the fork, and prop it on something while the noodles freeze.

Notes:

We placed our bowl of noodles in the shade with an air temperature near 0°. The noodles froze within 30 minutes. Retry the experiment in the sun, will it take longer for the noodles to freeze?

Disappearing Water

When temperatures are cold enough, if you throw hot water into the air, it will evaporate before making it to the ground. As water reaches its boiling point, the molecules move faster on the verge of evaporating. Hot water evaporates faster than cold. As boiling water, on the verge of becoming a gas, gets thrown into freezing temperatures, it quickly evaporates. Temperatures need to be very cold for this to happen.

Tools:

Pot

No more than 2 cups of water

Instructions:

Bring two cups of water to a boil. Step outside and throw the water up and away from you (this is very important, as we do not want boiling water to burn you).

Notes:

Cold water will not have the same reaction. Try this with hot water and then try it with cold.