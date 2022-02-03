PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Icy roads played a role in a fatal crash in Pulaski County on Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kuuipolani Kamai, 45, was driving on Highway P when her car began to slide on the snow and ice. Her vehicle left the road and hit a bridge abutment.

Kamai died at the scene.

Ways to stay updated on road conditions:

