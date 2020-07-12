Snakes, spiders and lizards, oh my! Reptile Day held at the Fairbanks in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Snakes, spiders and lizards filled the Fairbanks in Springfield today.

But don’t worry, no one was in any danger, it was just Reptile Day.

It’s a free community event held twice a year and was started back in 2017 by a woman named Amy Hankins, a librarian at Missouri State University.

Her goal is to educate the public about reptiles and amphibians.

“The biggest thing I like to tell people like the rat snakes that are really common around here that people see all the time, they are rodent control,” Hankins said. “They are probably the best rodent control out there. So they are really good for the ecosystem so they are part of the whole balance of nature and all that.”

If you missed out today, there’s still another chance to see and learn more about reptiles and amphibians.

Reptile Day will be back at the Fairbanks in Springfield on Saturday, October 3.