Six more COVID-19 deaths reported by Springfield-Greene County Health Department

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Six Greene County residents, all over the age of 50, are reportedly dead after having contracted COVID-19. All of this according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

In a statement released on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, the Health Department listed the following description of each person deceased:

  • A woman in her 50s
  • A man in his 60s
  • A woman in her 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 80s
  • A man in his 90s

This brings the total number of people to die from COVID-19 in Greene County up to 154.

77 deaths have been reported by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department in October alone.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now