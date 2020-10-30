Six more COVID-19 deaths reported by Springfield-Greene County Health Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Six Greene County residents, all over the age of 50, are reportedly dead after having contracted COVID-19. All of this according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

In a statement released on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, the Health Department listed the following description of each person deceased:

A woman in her 50s

A man in his 60s

A woman in her 70s

A man in his 70s

A man in his 80s

A man in his 90s

This brings the total number of people to die from COVID-19 in Greene County up to 154.

77 deaths have been reported by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department in October alone.