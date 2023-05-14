POLK COUNTY, Mo. — Six people have been taken to area hospitals following a two-car crash on Highway 13 Sunday afternoon.

A Facebook post from the Bolivar City Fire Department says the crash happened around 12:30 p.m.

The two vehicles had six total occupants and all of them were taken from the scene for further medical treatment.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. No details about how the crash happened or the names of the vehicle occupants have been released.

Multiple agencies responded to the accident, including the Bolivar Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Citizens Memorial Hospital, Cox Aircare and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.