Six COVID-19 related deaths reported Friday in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced six new COVID-19 related deaths.

According to a press release, those who died were:

  • A man in his 60s
  • A man in his 80s
  • A woman in her 80s
  • A woman in her 80s
  • A woman in her 80s
  • A woman in her 90s

The Health Department says all six individuals had underlying health conditions that put them at an increased risk of getting the virus. Three of the cases were associated with long-term care.

These deaths bring the total for October to 60 and 137 since March in Greene County.

