BENTON COUNTY, Mo. — A single-car crash killed two people from Chillicothe on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report, the wreck happened at 1:24 p.m. on Oct. 7. A Volkswagen Beetle was southbound on U.S. Highway 65 near Warsaw when it ran off the right side of the road.

MSHP said the car overcorrected and skidded off the left side of the roadway, hitting three trees before coming to rest.

The driver, 64-year-old Matthew W. Dixon, and the passenger, 66-year-old Carin L. Dixon, were pronounced dead at the scene.

This was Troop A’s 68th and 69th fatalities for 2023.