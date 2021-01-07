Simon & Schuster, Inc. canceling Hawley publication

FILE – In this May 25, 2018, file photo, Missouri Attorney General and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley takes questions from the media after touring an ethanol plant in Macon, Mo. Hawley is seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in the November election. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Simon & Schuster, Inc. released a statement saying they have canceled the publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s book.

The full statement is as follows:

“After witnessing the disturbing, deadly insurrection that took place on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Simon & Schuster has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book, THE TYRANNY OF BIG TECH. We did not come to this decision lightly. As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.” Simon & Schuster, Inc.

This comes after Senator Hawley released a statement Thursday afternoon in response to the U.S. Capitol riots.

“I will never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections. That’s my job, and I will keep doing it.” SEN. JOSH HAWLEY

Senator Hawley has received national backlash after objecting to Joe Biden’s Electoral College win and acknowledging Capitol protesters with a fist pump.

Later after the violence had already happened, Hawley put out a tweet that said, “thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job.”

Josh Hawley responded to the company canceling his book publication on Twitter.