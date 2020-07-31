Silver Dollar City voted No. 1 amusement park

BRANSON, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) – Silver Dollar City was voted the number one amusement park in America in the USA Today 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Branson-based theme park was awarded in three amusement-related categories: Best Amusement Park (#1), Best Roller Coaster (#10, Outlaw Run) and Best Restaurant (#5, Buckshot Annie’s).

The top 10 in the Best Amusement Park category were ranked as follows:

Silver Dollar City – Branson, Mo. Cedar Point – Sandusky, Ohio Busch Gardens Williamsburg – Williamsburg Kings Island – Mason, Ohio Busch Gardens Tampa – Tampa Dollywood – Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Knoebels – Elysburg, Penn. Kennywood – West Mifflin, Penn. Knott’s Berry Farm – Buena Park, Calif. Hersheypark – Hershey, Penn.

These awards highlight the world-class offerings at Silver Dollar City,” said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Our guests come from all over America’s heartland. The Silver Dollar City team strives hard every day to ensure these families can escape the concerns and worries of today to enjoy our crafts, our rides, our food, our shows and festivals. We appreciate these guests for believing in us and supporting us for over 60 years, and certainly for voting for us in this poll.”

Silver Dollar City recently opened a new waterfall-drop ride, Mystic River Falls, billed as “The Tallest Drop on a Water Raft Ride in the Western Hemisphere.”