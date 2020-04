BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Dylan Wyatt is an emergency medicine resident at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. Wyatt, fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines, has deep ties to the state of Missouri.

Wyatt lived in Springfield for seven years. He went to Springfield Lutheran Middle School and Springfield Catholic High School. Wyatt also spent six years in Kansas City, where he went to the University of Missouri-Kansas City for their six-year B.A./M.D. program.