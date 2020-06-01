Silver Dollar City announces reopening date

BRANSON, Mo.– Silver Dollar City announced they will be reopening exclusively for season pass holders on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, followed by all guests on Monday, June 15.

SDC will have daily k capacity limits to comply with the social distancing guidelines.

According to a press release, pass holders and general admission guests will be required to reserve the date they wish to visit.

Reservations can be made at www.SilverDollarCity.com/reservations and on the mobile app.

Before entering the park, all guests will have a touchless temperature scan, and all guests over the age of three will be required to wear a mask.

For more information on the safety protocols and reopening details, visit Silver Dollar City’s website.