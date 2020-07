This photo is courtesy of Silver Dollar City.

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City has announced the opening of their new ride called the Mystic River Falls.

Mystic River Falls is C̶o̶m̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶S̶o̶o̶n̶ NOW OPEN pic.twitter.com/tANCeJ6BbP — Silver Dollar City (@SDCAttractions) July 21, 2020

This is the tallest drop on a water raft ride in the western hemisphere, according to SDC.

The ride includes rapids set in an Ozarks mountainous river theme and a four-story drop.

Mystic River Falls was a $23 million investment by SDC and is the focus of the area called Rivertown that also is home to Rivertown Smokehouse.

This is a developing story.