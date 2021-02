BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.– The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a Baxter County man that went missing in Faulkner County, Arkansas.

Tommy Kestner, 59, was last known to be at 10 Lower Ridge Road near Warming Station.

Kestner is 5’06”, weighs 146 lbs, with short, white hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on the location of Kestner, you are asked to contact the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 425-7000