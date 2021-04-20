“Show him the door”: Quade responds to Dr. Williams’ resignation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– In a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday (04/20/21), Missouri House Democratic Floor Leader Crystal Quade responded to the resignation of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams.

“During his tenure at the Department of Health and Senior Services, Director Williams unethically tracked the menstrual cycles of Missouri women without their knowledge or consent, bungled the implementation of legalized medical marijuana, led the state’s failed response to COVID-19 and routinely refused to answer basic questions from lawmakers. Through it all he somehow managed to keep his job. With his sudden and unexplained resignation, one can’t help but wonder what finally convinced the governor to show him the door,” Quade said.

Minority Leader @crystal_quade released the following statement on DHSS Director Randall Williams' resignation. #moleg (1/4) pic.twitter.com/pPAxrFW7oI — Missouri House Democratic Caucus (@MOLegDems) April 20, 2021

In October of 2019, the Associated Press reported Dr. Williams admitted to tracking the menstrual cycles of Planned Parenthood patients as a “part of an effort to identify…’failed abortions’ at a St. Louis [Planned Parenthood] clinic.”

Dr. Williams’ resignation comes more than a year later. A reason for his resignation has yet to be obtained by reporters.

Chief Operating Officer Drew Erdmann also resigned Tuesday. His departure is also unexplained.