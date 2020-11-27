Fort Wayne mall reopens after incident; no injuries reported

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NewsNation Now) — Indiana State Police troopers and Fort Wayne police officers responded to an incident at the Glenbrook Square Mall Friday afternoon.

NewsNation affiliate WANE reports shoppers quickly exited the mall after the incident began around 3 p.m.; Fort Wayne police say no injuries have been reported.

Police initially confirmed multiple shots had been fired at the mall, but are now saying the reports of shots fired are unfounded. Video of the incident obtained by NewsNation shows an apparent physical altercation between several people, then a bystander says, “he’s got a gun.”

Police told WANE video reviewed by officers shows a gun hitting the floor during a fight between several men.

Police worked to clear the mall store-by-store and told shoppers to leave the area around the shopping center.

Glenbrook Square Mall has since reopened to shoppers.

WANE contributed to this report. This is a developing story; check back for updates.