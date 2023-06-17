SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the June 15 shooting on South Virginia.

Peyton Lafferty, 18, was arrested Friday and booked into the Greene County Jail.

A press release from SPD says the case has been presented to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

SPD officers were called to the 3400 block of S. Virginia on June 15 at 11:23 p.m. for shots fired. Jason Walker, 22, was found with gunshot wounds and transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Walker later died at the hospital.