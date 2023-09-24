UPDATE 9 P.M. – Sergeant Justin Thorn with the Springfield Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired call at 6:42 p.m. Sunday. Thorn said there was mutual gunfire that started near the 1100 block of North Clay Avenue.

Thorn said the two groups involved in the shooting knew each other. Thorn said one of the groups was from out of town and has a history of crime in another city.

Thorn said the gunfight ended at the intersection of North Clay Avenue and Central Street. An 18-year-old girl was sent to the hospital, but Thorn said she is expected to recover.

Police searched up and down North Clay Avenue for shell casings. Thorn said officers found a white car with gunshots along the street. Clay Avenue has reopened.

Original story:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield police said two cars were involved in a shooting just east of Drury University Sunday evening.

Police said a dispute happened between several people who knew each other. One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Springfield police said they are in stable condition.

Police are blocking off the area of North Clay Avenue in between East Calhoun Street and East Webster Street.

