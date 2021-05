SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The man charged in a deadly crash in Springfield is pleading guilty to second-degree murder and 10 other felonies.

Shannon Shaffer,30, withdrew his original not guilty plea and his sentencing is set for August 6, 2021.

Springfield police say Shaffer was driving a stolen budget rental truck when he caused the crash that killed Missouri State University security manager Matthew Brown.

The crash happened near Campbell and Republic in July 2019.