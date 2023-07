SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. — A Birch Tree, Missouri man is dead after falling out of his kayak while traveling down the Current River.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened just after 4 p.m. on July 28.

Jason A. Bollinger, 48, was 10 miles east of Eminence and traveling south on the Current River in a 10-foot-long kayak when he fell out of the boat and didn’t resurface.

Bollinger was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:21 p.m.