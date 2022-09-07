SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl was sentenced to 20 years and a Springfield man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Danna Marie Rodriguez, 37, and Joseph W. Gibson, 43, were arrested in Sept. 2020 after the 15-year-old reported that she had been sexually abused in July of 2020. Rodriguez and Gibson had the girl performing sex acts for money in a north Springfield hotel. The girl was given ecstasy and marijuana before going to the motel.

According to court documents, Gibson and Rodriguez tried to get the child to get her friends to join, but they refused. The girl was paid $70 for the sex, while Gibson and Rodriguez kept the rest of the money.

Rodriguez took explicit photos of the girl and sold them as well, according to court documents. In a Sept. 2021 plea deal, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a child.

During her court hearing Wednesday, Rodriguez was sentenced to 20 years and a lifetime on the sex offender registry. She was sentenced to serve two 20-year sentences set to run at the same time: one for a count of sexual exploitation of children and one for sex trafficking of children. After her time served, she will be on supervised release for 25 years.

Gibson was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison today, as well as 25 years of supervised release. He also pleaded guilty to a count of sexual exploitation of a minor and sex trafficking of a minor.