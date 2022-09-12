SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Christopher Roman Swearingin, 45, of Springfield, was arrested on a rape charge Thursday morning, Sept. 8.

According to a Springfield Police Department probable cause statement, Swearingin was identified as a man who approached a woman at a Mercy Hospital parking lot on East Cherokee Street on Sept. 1.

In an interview with police, the victim said Swearingin made verbal threats to her, intimidated her into smoking drugs, and took her to a playground south of the hospital, where he forced her into sexual acts. A sexual assault kit was used to find injuries consistent with sexual assault.

Security footage shows the interaction in the parking lot. Police used this footage to identify Swearingin’s scooter and clothes. Officers found these items in Swearingin’s apartment near the hospital after serving a search warrant.

When Swearingin was questioned, he denied the rape and said the sex was consensual. He is being held at the Greene County Jail without bond. He is formally charged with two felonies: second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy.