SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman was arrested Sunday in connection to a shooting that occurred last month.

Miley Michelle Hill, 33, of Springfield was arrested Sunday and formally charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after a month-long investigation into a shooting that happened July 20.

On July 20 around 3 a.m., Springfield Police Officers were called to the 400 block of South Glenstone Avenue in response to a call about a shooting, according to a probable cause statement. The man who was shot was previously following behind an SUV in his vehicle before they both turned into a gas station. The woman driving the SUV looked angry and appeared to be taking photos of the man and his wife, who was in the car with him. The man also took out his photo and began taking photos of the woman.

The woman in the SUV drove through the parking lot, took out a pistol, pointed it out of the passenger window, and shot once, hitting the man. The woman in the SUV then drove away. Police used the photos to identify the driver and found that the SUV’s license plates belonged to Miley HIll. The shooter also had a distinctive tattoo on her forehead that assisted officers in identifying Hill.

However, when officers began looking for the registered address connected to the SUV and license plates, they found neither the vehicle nor Hill. Officers found Hill on the morning of Aug. 21.