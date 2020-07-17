SGCHD to suspend public notification of low-risk potential COVID-19 exposures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced it will no longer send out public notifications of low-risk potential COVID-19 exposure locations.

“We have reached a point in this pandemic where any public location should be treated as if it could be a source of exposure. Masking is one of our best tools in this regard, as is practicing physical distancing, proper hand hygiene, and staying home when we are ill,” a press release states.

Between Thursday, July 9 and Thursday, July 16, the Health Department reported 240 new cases. The department says the volume of these cases shows significant community spread.

The department hopes the mandatory masking ordinance will help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

“Contact tracing and quarantine of positive cases and close contacts will continue, and public notifications will continue to be made in cases of high-risk public exposures,” the release states.