SGCHD shares potential high-risk COVID-19 exposures at Showtime Joe’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is announcing high-risk exposures from at least four COVID-19 positive cases.

According to a press release, the individuals worked at Showtime Joe’s at 2209 W. Sunshine St. over several days. The Health Department says the individuals and customers were inconsistently masked.

The employees worked between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. on the following dates:

Wednesday, September 2

Friday, September 4

Saturday, September 5

Monday, September 7

Tuesday, September 8

Wednesday, September 9

Friday, September 11

Saturday, September 12

“Anyone who was within six feet of a staff member for more than 15 minutes or had physical contact for any length of time on these dates should self-quarantine for 14 days from the latest date of contact,” the Health Department says.

Health officials say this exposure is considered high-risk because of the lack of masking and the nature of close contact over several days. The Springfield Police Department is assisting the Health Department in the investigation.